THURSDAY: Meet this quarter’s West Seattle Art Walk poster artist

That’s the official West Seattle Art Walk poster for this quarter – July, August, September – and you can meet the artist tomorrow night! Jacquie Stock will be at Fogue Gallery (4130 California SW; WSB sponsor) 5-7 pm. Jacquie is an acrylic painter who has devoted herself to art since retiring from health care. Fogue is just one of the venues you can visit Thursday during this month’s Art Walk, all over the peninsula, from Alki to Arbor Heights. See the venue list/map – with not only art sites, but also places to get food/beverage specials during Art Walk – on the official preview page. (WSB is an Art Walk community co-sponsor.)