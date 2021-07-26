STATE FERRIES: Crew shortage cancels some Triangle Route sailings; followup on Cathlamet problem

Two Washington State Ferries notes this afternoon:

CREW SHORTAGE: WSF says one of the Triangle Route (Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth) ferries is going out of service for at least the next few hours:

Due to a shortage of Coast Guard Documented Crew, the #2 Issaquah will cancel the following sailings on July 26: 3:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. from Vashon to Southworth

3:55 p.m. and 5:20 p.m. Southworth to Vashon

4:35 p.m. Fauntleroy to Vashon

CATHLAMET FOLLOWUP: On Saturday, we reported on one of the Triangle Route ferries, M/V Cathlamet, going out of service after a mechanical problem caused a smoky scare.

(WSB photo of Cathlamet and emergency-response boats, seen Saturday from Fauntleroy dock)

On Sunday, Cathlamet was seen headed from Vashon to the WSF maintenance facility at Eagle Harbor. Today we asked WSF a few followup questions. Spokesperson Justin Fujioka tells WSB that Cathlamet was scheduled to go there for regularly scheduled maintenance starting today anyway. “That maintenance layup was scheduled for four weeks through the weekend of Aug. 21-22. It is unknown yet if Saturday’s incident will extend this scheduled layup period.” As for what went wrong, Fujioka says it was a problem “with the clutch on the #1 end reduction gear overheating, which caused smoke, but no fire. There were no injuries reported.” That is the same part that had trouble July 9th, taking Cathlamet out of service for about six hours.