SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: Cruise-ship preseason

Thanks to Lynn Hall for that early-morning photo of the Silver Muse arriving in Seattle. It’s the latest of several ships to visit before the abbreviated season officially begins in two weeks. Port of Seattle spokesperson Peter McGraw tells WSB, “Cruise vessels from all seven of our major brands will be sailing this year, with eight vessels (Royal Caribbean will have two), for a total of 83 cruises to Alaska. Ships will be arriving in the next couple of weeks, with the first revenue cruise on July 19.” (This port news release explains what’s happening before the “revenue cruises.”) Here’s the schedule – note that it goes well into October, later than pre-pandemic cruise seasons. The ship that arrived today is a Silversea Cruises luxury liner scheduled to be back here July 29th for a 10-day Alaska cruise.