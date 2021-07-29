PANDEMIC: Some West Seattle coffee shops, restaurants revive masks-for-all policy

From King County’s public-health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin to Gov. Inslee, many officials are “strongly recommending” that everyone go back to wearing masks indoors, to try to stop what the governor said Wednesday could become a “fifth wave” of COVID-19. For fully vaccinated people, that remains a recommendation, not a mandate (except for K-12 schools). But businesses and other venues are free to make their own decisions whether to require masks for vaccinated customers – and some are doing that. In a spot check, we’ve so far found at least four West Seattle establishments announcing they’re returning to requiring customers to mask up indoors unless actively eating/drinking. Here’s how Youngstown Coffee in Morgan Junction announced it: “Let’s keep our kids and our vulnerable communities safe from all variants of COVID-19.” At The Westy in Sunrise Heights, the announcement notes, “We like having you all back in, sitting at the bar top and at our tables, and want to protect our ability to continue to offer it.” Il Nido on Alki simply says they’re reinstating the mask requirement because “We are committed to the safety of our guests and staff.” Cupcake Royale in The Junction, and the chain’s other locations, explains its decision, “This is in effort to protect our staff, families, and guests, many of whom fall below the vaccination age.” We’ll add any place else we find.