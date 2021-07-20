Notes for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Texted photo)

Back when what’s believed to be a different turkey roamed the streets of West Seattle, we dubbed this day of the week #TurkeyTuesday for a while, when we had a photo to feature. So today, we’re featuring one of the newest reader photos of the currently roaming turkey. And with that, on to the calendar highlights:

HIGHWAY 99 TUNNEL TOLL: The Washington State Transportation Commission is meeting online right now (watch here) with agenda items including a decision on which toll-increase proposal to advance. Whichever proposal they decide to support more public comment is ahead.

BASEBALL TRYOUTS: This week the Washington Baseball Academy is having player tryouts in West Seattle, starting tonight with 13U-14U players at Delridge Playfield (4458 Delridge Way SW), 6 pm (but show up at 5:30 pm) – more info in our calendar listing.

PLAY-ALONG IN THE PARK: Musicians of all ages and all skill levels are invited to join West Seattle Community Orchestras members at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) for a Tuesday night play-along! 6 pm for easy music, 7 pm for intermediate music. Our calendar listing includes more info, including the RSVP link.

EARTHQUAKE PREPAREDNESS: 6 pm to 7:30 pm, another in the city’s series of preparedness webinars:

Staff from the Seattle Human Services will provide an overview of how the City will coordinate with regional partners to stand up shelter and feeding operations after a major earthquake, and the implications for personal preparedness.

Here’s the link to watch; you can RSVP here.