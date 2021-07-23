Music, art, more for the rest of your West Seattle Friday

(Thursday’s low tide at Duwamish Head – photo by Mike Burns)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

LOW-LOW TIDE: Out to -3.3 feet as of moments ago. Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists are ONLY at Lincoln Park today and this weekend because of the sewer break south of Alki Point; you’ll find them at LP until 12:30 pm.

FUN & FESTIVE FRIDAY: The Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon) offers refreshments outside 11 am-1 pm and music inside 3-4 pm – today, steel drum! Details in our calendar listing.

LEMONADE & TREATS: Happening 11 am-5 pm today and tomorrow at 42nd/Charlestown:

Hi! My name is Harper and me and my friend, Akemi, are 11 year old scouts who just completed our bronze award by making the inclusion fence at HPIC. We are having a lemonade stand this weekend to help raise money to go to Costa Rica in 2022 so we can learn about sea turtles and explore the amazing rainforests. Marine animals have always fascinated us and this trip will be an amazing experience, especially because Akemi wants to be a marine biologist when she grows up! Please help us reach Costa Rica by buying lemonade, iced coffee or treats!

ARTIST NIGHT: Emerald Water Anglers (4502 42nd SW; WSB sponsor) welcomes you 6 pm-8 pm to socialize and enjoy art – blown-glass fish and wood-cut prints – plus, an artist will be working live. More in our calendar listing.

DJ NIGHT: The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way) features live DJs, starting at 5 pm, on Friday nights.

AT THE SKYLARK: Coup Contrecoup, Permian, Rob Young, doors at 7, music at 8, $10 cover, 21+. The Skylark is at 3803 Delridge Way SW.

(What are we missing? Text 206-293-6302 or email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!)