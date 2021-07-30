LAST CALL! One more day to ‘Stuff the Bus’ for WestSide Baby

Saturday’s the final day for WestSide Baby‘s annual “Stuff the Bus” diaper drive. You can get them to their goal in multiple ways – best way is a monthly monetary donation, because WS Baby can make your dollars go further by buying diapers at a discount rate. Other ways to help are listed here. WestSide Baby works with thousands of families every year – so whatever you can give makes a big difference for little kids. P.S. A reminder of another way to support WS Baby:

Dream Dinners – Supporting WestSide Baby this August!

Order dinner for your family through Dream Dinners West Seattle – pick up August 19, 20, or 21, benefitting WestSide Baby!

Order online using the links below, choose a pick-up time and select three medium size meals for your family to enjoy for just $50 (each meal serves three people). We will donate $10 from each order back to WESTSIDE BABY.

Enjoy your meals at home with your family! Place a full-size order within two weeks of your pickup & we will DONATE an EXTRA $20!! to Westside Baby !!

Thursday, August 19th, 6:30 pm-7:30 pm https://dreamdinners.com/session/892144

Friday, August 20th, 12 pm-1 pm dreamdinners.com/session/892154

Saturday, August 21st, 10:30-11:30 am – dreamdinners.com/session/892145

About Dream Dinners: “We are a local meal prep business that takes care of the menu planning, grocery shopping, prep, and clean up, so you can enjoy stress-free dinners with your family. Stock your freezer from a menu of 20 chef-crafted meals each month and you’ll spend less time worrying about what to make for dinner and more time doing what you love.”