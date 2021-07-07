LAST CALL: Got a West Seattle-specific question for Saturday’s mayoral-candidates forum?

Three days until the WSB/West Seattle Junction Association forum with nine of the 15 candidates for Seattle mayor. It’s happening Saturday (July 10th) at noon, an in-person event at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon). Questions will be asked by your WSB co-publishers, and this is your last call to suggest one. Thanks to everyone who’s made suggestions already – we want to stress that the focus here is West Seattle issues; certainly the city’s biggest overall issues affect the peninsula too, but the candidates have had dozens of chances already to answer general questions, and this is the first chance to run everything through a WS-specific lens. Email questions to westseattleblog@gmail.com. As for seeing and hearing the candidates’ answers, the forum will be streamed on multiple channels, including here on WSB and WSJA’s social-media channels. About 20 seats are available for vaccinated attendees, first-come first-served – doors will open at 11:30 am and close around 11:50.