ELECTION 2021: Filing Week’s over; here are the highlights

This was the official Filing Week for candidates who want to be on the August 3rd primary ballot in King County (and the November 2nd general election if they make the top two). The deadline has passed; here are the highlights:

SEATTLE MAYOR: Jenny Durkan, remember, decided not to run for re-election. 15 people filed this week to run, including West Seattleite Lorena González, president of the City Council:

Jessyn Farrell

Bobby Tucker

Bruce Harrell

Arthur K. Langlie

Omari Tahir-Garrett

Colleen Echohawk

Don L. Rivers

Henry C. Dennison

M. Lorena González

Andrew Grant Houston

Lance Randall

Casey Sixkiller

Clinton Bliss

James Donaldson

Stan Lippmann

KING COUNTY EXECUTIVE: West Seattleite Dow Constantine is seeking a fourth term; West Seattleite Joe Nguyen, the 34th District’s state senator, is one of four challengers.

Bill Hirt

Joe Nguyen

Goodspaceguy

Dow Constantine

Johnathon Crines

SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL POSITION 8: West Seattleite Teresa Mosqueda is the incumbent, and has drawn 10 challengers:

Kate Martin

Kenneth Wilson

Teresa Mosqueda

Jordan Elizabeth Fisher

Paul Felipe Glumaz

Alex Tsimerman

Brian Fahey

Jesse James

George Freeman

Alexander White

Bobby Lindsey Miller

SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL POSITION 9: This citywide seat is the one González is leaving to run for mayor. West Seattleite Brianna Thomas is among the seven contenders:

Corey Eichner

Sara Nelson

Rebecca L. Williamson

Nikkita Oliver

Xtian Gunther

Lindsay McHaffie

Brianna K. Thomas

CITY ATTORNEY: Incumbent Pete Holmes has two challengers:

Pete Holmes

Nicole Thomas-Kennedy

Ann Davison

Other positions you’ll see on the ballot include three Seattle Port Commission seats, each with the incumbent plus one challenger. See those lists, and links to more information about all the candidates, by going here. The list won’t be finalized until after the Monday deadline for filers to change their mind and withdraw.