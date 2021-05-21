ELECTION 2021: Filing Week’s over; here are the highlights

This was the official Filing Week for candidates who want to be on the August 3rd primary ballot in King County (and the November 2nd general election if they make the top two). The deadline has passed; here are the highlights:
SEATTLE MAYOR: Jenny Durkan, remember, decided not to run for re-election. 15 people filed this week to run, including West Seattleite Lorena González, president of the City Council:
Jessyn Farrell
Bobby Tucker
Bruce Harrell
Arthur K. Langlie
Omari Tahir-Garrett
Colleen Echohawk
Don L. Rivers
Henry C. Dennison
M. Lorena González
Andrew Grant Houston
Lance Randall
Casey Sixkiller
Clinton Bliss
James Donaldson
Stan Lippmann
KING COUNTY EXECUTIVE: West Seattleite Dow Constantine is seeking a fourth term; West Seattleite Joe Nguyen, the 34th District’s state senator, is one of four challengers.
Bill Hirt
Joe Nguyen
Goodspaceguy
Dow Constantine
Johnathon Crines
SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL POSITION 8: West Seattleite Teresa Mosqueda is the incumbent, and has drawn 10 challengers:
Kate Martin
Kenneth Wilson
Teresa Mosqueda
Jordan Elizabeth Fisher
Paul Felipe Glumaz
Alex Tsimerman
Brian Fahey
Jesse James
George Freeman
Alexander White
Bobby Lindsey Miller
SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL POSITION 9: This citywide seat is the one González is leaving to run for mayor. West Seattleite Brianna Thomas is among the seven contenders:
Corey Eichner
Sara Nelson
Rebecca L. Williamson
Nikkita Oliver
Xtian Gunther
Lindsay McHaffie
Brianna K. Thomas
CITY ATTORNEY: Incumbent Pete Holmes has two challengers:
Pete Holmes
Nicole Thomas-Kennedy
Ann Davison
Other positions you’ll see on the ballot include three Seattle Port Commission seats, each with the incumbent plus one challenger. See those lists, and links to more information about all the candidates, by going here. The list won’t be finalized until after the Monday deadline for filers to change their mind and withdraw.
