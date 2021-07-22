Here’s what all that work at former Roxhill Elementary building is for

Lots of questions this morning about all the activity at the former Roxhill Elementary campus (29th/Roxbury) – it’s certainly eye-catching if you pass by, as we just did on our way to and from an unrelated event. We stopped for a few photos.

(WSB photos)

Back when Seattle Public Schools was drawing up the plan for the BEX V levy, there was talk of rebuilding on this site, since the old Roxhill building is so rundown – but it didn’t make the cut. However, the BEX IV levy passed by voters in 2013 did provide money for seismic (earthquake-safety) improvements here.

According to SPS, the work being done this summer will: “Lower the chimney [height], improve shear wall capacity in classrooms, (and) improve roof-to-wall connections in gymnasium, auditorium, and covered play area.” The chimney was the focus of work when we stopped by.

The contractor is MJ Takisaki, which has a contract for just under half a million dollars; the work is scheduled to be complete before the new school year begins in September. Previous seismic work on the 63-year-old building dates back to 2002, according to SPS. Though the Roxhill Elementary program moved to the former EC Hughes campus three years ago, the old Roxhill is not idle – it is home to programs including special education and part of the alternative high school Interagency.

SIDE NOTE: This is just one of several projects happening at local SPS campuses this summer.