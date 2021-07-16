Funeral Mass on Monday for Virginia Sullivan, 1936-2021

A Funeral Mass is planned Monday for Virginia Sullivan, whose family is sharing this remembrance:

Virginia Sullivan, a long-time resident of West Seattle, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was the adoring wife of John “Dirks” Sullivan, and loving mother of her son, John, and her five daughters, Kathryn, Laura, Marie, Patrice, and Susan. Virginia cherished her other sons, aka sons-in-law, Jim, Kevin, Collin, and Mike. She was always the biggest cheerleader and proud “Gamma” to her six grandchildren, Samuel, Kate, Dirks, Sadie, Quinn, and Max.

Married for 62 years, Virginia, affectionately called “Gin,” and Dirks were high-school sweethearts. They were the best of friends. They cherished one another, and simply loved being together and together as a family. Their love, devotion, and thoughtfulness for each other was amazing. Belief and trust in God were at the center of their relationship. They were an inspiration to us all.

Virginia was born in Butte, MT on July 2, 1936, the daughter of David J and Catherine (Cullen) Sullivan. Virginia cherished and admired both of her parents. Virginia is survived by her siblings, Esther Cote, Mary Murphy and her brother-in-law, John (Harp) Cote, many nieces and nephews, all of whom she adored. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Ellen and Catherine, and her brothers Dave and Frank, brothers-in-law, Emmett Murphy, Howard “Casey” Johnston, and Bill Kelly.

A loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and aunt, Virginia was the dearest friend one could have. She was an attentive listener and counselor to so many friends and students. She was constantly doing for others. Virginia was a friend to all; she knew no strangers. She was ever accepting and always saw the good in people. Virginia had so many wonderful qualities and was eternally humble and selfless. She loved watching and cheering her children and grandchildren at their many school and sporting events. There was never a stronger supporter in their corner.

Gifted with a wonderful sense of humor and incredible patience, Virginia was always there for her family and friends. Her home was always open, warm, and inviting. She would find any reason to have friends or family over, whether for dinner parties or playing cards, board games or just to visit. Virginia’s passion for cooking, coupled with her wonderful sense of humor, always created memorable and lively occasions. She especially loved baking some of her favorite dishes (Irish pasties, apple pies, and carrot cake), with her adoring grandchildren. She enjoyed serving “Tom and Jerry’s” while singing holiday carols and decorating the Christmas tree with family and friends. There was always room for one more person at the table. With that familiar twinkle in her eye, she would say “the more, the merrier.” As her door was always open, so was her heart. She made so many unforgettable memories with her family and friends.

Summers were special to Virginia, as it was a time for the family to travel together. Annual vacations to Montana, fishing, and riding horses with family and friends, were a favorite. Trips, which included other favorites such as California, Hawaii, Mexico, and Canada, were memorable and incredible bonding times with family. Age did not slow Virginia down, nor her desires for family-bonding vacations. She organized family trips with Dirks, their children and grandchildren, to Europe and even attended a family wedding in Ireland. She created so much joy and memories for her family.

As a woman of deep faith, Virginia is now with the Lord and her loved ones who passed before her. She is our biggest Angel and watching over all of us. Please join her family at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in West Seattle on Monday, July 19, 2021, for the Liturgy of the Resurrection Funeral Mass at 11:00 am.

Memorials: Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, University of Washington Hospital, Swedish Medical Center, and Catholic Community Services.

To share your condolences and memories of Virginia with her Friends and Family, please visit her Tribute Wall at emmickfunerals.com/obituary/Virginia-Sullivan