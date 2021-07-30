FAUNTLEROY FERRY TERMINAL: Why replace it? Community Advisory Group reviews rationale

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

Much of what was presented during the second meeting of the Community Advisory Group for the Fauntleroy ferry terminal replacement project was procedural – more about how information would/should be presented to them, than about the information itself.

One big exception: Group members got their first look at the Preliminary Purpose and Need Statement for the project – Washington State Ferries‘ rationale for why it believes this project is necessary. Here are the six slides laying that out:

WSF’s Alec Williamson said all that comprises “the foundation for the project.” After his presentation, CAG members were asked for questions/comments, One of the former: Is relocation an option for the replacement terminal? Williamson said the process was meant to evaluate all possible options – so, potentially. He also clarified that the project is meant to take into account everything that feeds into the dock, including the Fauntleroy Way road shoulder that currently fills with vehicles for many blocks on the busiest of days, since the current dock doesn’t even have enough room for one boatload of cars. Another skeptical question: Does the CAG really have input, or are they just there as a rubberstamp? WSF reps insisted that the review process is “just getting started,” with the first level of “screening” between now and year’s end, the second level around the middle of next year. (Construction is tentatively expected in the 2025-2027 vicinity.)

Another group member wondered if the verbiage in the Preliminary Purpose/Need Statement was meant to lead CAG members to an obvious, preferred conclusion – particularly, whether the fifth slide mentioning the risks of mode-mixing was intended as rationale for elevated walk-on loading.

CAG members apparently got a lot of meeting material at the last minute, so they didn’t have a ton of comments to offer, but they will send their thoughts to WSF over the next few weeks. WSF is also trying to organize site tours for this and the other two (Technical and Executive) advisory groups on the project. The next CAG meeting, meantime, is not expected until fall. If you have anything to say about the project in the meantime, FauntleroyTermProj@wsdot.wa.gov is the official address.