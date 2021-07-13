Fauntleroy Community Association and what else is up for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Monday photo by David Hutchinson)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

TODAY’S AQUATIC SCHEDULE: Highland Park spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open 11 am to 8 pm, Delridge wading pool (4501 Delridge Way SW) is open noon-5:30 pm, Colman Pool (on the shore at Lincoln Park, 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open noon-7 pm.

GOT A BIKE TO DONATE? Bike Works will be in High Point noon-4 pm and would be happy to accept bicycle donations. Parking lot behind Neighborhood House (6400 Sylvan Way SW).

BEST STARTS FOR KIDS RENEWAL: South King County community conversation with supporters of the levy renewal that’s on the August 3rd ballot, 5 pm online – attendance info is in our calendar listing.

DEMONSTRATION: Scott‘s twice-weekly sign-waving streetcorner demonstrations for racial justice continue today, 4-6 pm at 16th/Holden, bring your own sign or borrow one.

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 7 pm online, monthly board meeting, community welcome. The agenda includes updates on ferry issues, crime/safety, and the Fauntleroy Fall Festival. Go here to register for the attendance link.

