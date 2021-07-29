CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Recognize these robbers?

Seattle Police have released video and stills from a robbery reported here last week, the holdup at Canna West Seattle (WSB sponsor) on the night of July 19th. The video above shows two angles on the robbery (the second one starts around 4 minutes, 50 seconds in). The robbers are described only as “all men in their late teens to early 20s”; here are the three clearest stills:

The SPD post says the robbers “took the victims’ cellphones and stole $14,000 in marijuana and $2,500 cash from the store before fleeing the scene, possibly in an older silver sedan” and asks: “If you recognize (them) or have any information about this case, please call SPD’s Robbery Unit at 206-684-5535, or 911.”