WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Heat alert for later this week

Thanks to Lynn Hall for the photo taken from the Bremerton ferry, looking back at Alki and downtown. A ferry ride will be one way to beat the heat that the National Weather Service warns us is on the way. The NWS has issued an Excessive Heat Watch alert for Friday afternoon through Monday afternoon. The alert says in part that we are likely to see “dangerously hot conditions with afternoon highs in the 90s and possibly near 100 Saturday and Sunday.” If your family includes little kids, two wading pools and a spraypark are opening just in time, starting Saturday. We will highlight other stay-cool options in the days ahead.