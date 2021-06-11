WEST SEATTLE FRIDAY: 5 notes

(Western Tanager, photographed in West Seattle by Mark Wangerin)

Five things happening on this cloudy Friday:

ALAIR’S COASTAL CLEARANCE SALE: As we reported two weeks ago, Alair Gift Shop (3270 California SW) is taking over the former Coastal Surf Boutique space next door and having a clearance sale before working to merge the spaces. Today’s the final day, 11 am-5 pm: “Everything is going to be 70% off,” says Alair proprietor Shandon Graybeal.

MORGAN JUNCTION PRIDE PARADE: 5 pm, all welcome to join the Pride mini-parade co-sponsored by Youngstown Coffee Company, HeartBeet Organic Superfoods Café, and Louisa Boren STEM K-8 PTA. Meet up at Morgan Junction Park (6413 California SW); more info in our preview.

VISCON CELLARS: Tastings, glasses, bottles available if you stop by the Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) tasting room 5-9 pm.

SEATTLE LUTHERAN HS GRADUATION: 7:30 pm, the Seattle Lutheran High School Class of 2021 celebrates commencement in the school gym. Invitation-only, but you can watch the livestream here.

FAUNTLEROY CHILDREN’S CENTER ONLINE AUCTION: Three more days to bid – through Sunday night. Links and details are in our Monday report.