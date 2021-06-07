HAPPENING NOW: Week of bidding begins in online auction for Fauntleroy Children’s Center

Fauntleroy Children’s Center, located in the historic schoolhouse, welcomes you to join in this year’s fundraising auction starting right now, wherever you are! Here’s the announcement:

The Fauntleroy Children’s Center 34th Annual Auction is going on now online! Now until midnight on Sunday, June 13th we are excited to extend to our Greater West Seattle Community the opportunity to bid on the over 160 fun items and experiences all while supporting FCC. Click on our online auction link to sign up, browse the catalog, and bid high (and often!).

Our goal of our fundraiser is to fill FCC’s annual budget gap, which funds continuing education and staff appreciation, as well as tuition assistance for families in need and other critical projects like technology and play-structure upgrades.

For additional information, please visit the Fauntleroy Children’s Center website or email the FCC auction committee at auction@fauntleroychildrenscenter.org.

Fauntleroy Children’s Center is a nationally accredited nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the community and families of the greater West Seattle area since 1977 by offering high quality childcare in an educational environment. Our skilled, professional staff provides a secure, stable and diverse environment where children want to be. Our mission is to work in collaboration with the families we serve and the community to enrich each child’s social, emotional, intellectual and physical growth.