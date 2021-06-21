WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen construction trailer; looking for crash clues

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports:

STOLEN CONSTRUCTION TRAILER: Sent by Billie Jo:

This is a black dump-style trailer with wood sidings added to it and an electric covering. This dump trailer was last seen located at 6011 37th Ave SW Seattle, WA and belongs to a small local construction company. I’ve attached a photo of what the trailer would look like without the wood siding added to it. Plate number 56401AA; tab Number P410628. Please call 206-276-7164 if spotted or Seattle police (911).

LOOKING FOR CRASH CLUES: One of the victims of a driver who hit at least two parked cars in Highland Park is trying to sort out what happened and wondering if there were any witnesses,

This happened near 11th and Holden but debris were found at 13th/Webster; our tipster says the debris suggest the other vehicle was a white Ford. The other vehicle might have been impounded but the victims are just trying to find out what happened and were told the police report won’t be available for at least a week. SPD incident # is 21-154036.If you know anything about the crash, contact us and we can connect you.