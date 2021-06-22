WEATHER, TRAFFIC, ROAD WORK: Tuesday notes

6:12 AM: Good morning! A few degrees cooler today after Monday’s high (89) tied the (1992) record for that date.

ROAD WORK

SW Yancy – Open again between 28th and Avalon, after almost three months.

Delridge project – Here’s this week’s plan, with the Delridge/Henderson/Barton intersection remaining closed on the east side, and several other closures continuing including SW Thistle east of Delridge..

FERRIES/BUSES

Regular schedule for buses and ferries.

(Watch @kcmetrobus for word of bus cancellations, @wsferries for major WSF changes.)

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

456th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are the views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: 24th week for automated enforcement cameras; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends, when the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available for some categories of drivers.)

Here’s a low-bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are draw/swing bridges opening for boats or barges? See the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed. The 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings also are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.