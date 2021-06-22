West Seattle, Washington

WEATHER, TRAFFIC, ROAD WORK: Tuesday notes

June 22, 2021 6:12 am
6:12 AM: Good morning! A few degrees cooler today after Monday’s high (89) tied the (1992) record for that date.

ROAD WORK

SW Yancy Open again between 28th and Avalon, after almost three months.

Delridge projectHere’s this week’s plan, with the Delridge/Henderson/Barton intersection remaining closed on the east side, and several other closures continuing including SW Thistle east of Delridge..

FERRIES/BUSES

Regular schedule for buses and ferries.

(Watch @kcmetrobus for word of bus cancellations, @wsferries for major WSF changes.)

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

456th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are the views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: 24th week for automated enforcement cameras; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends, when the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available for some categories of drivers.)

Here’s a low-bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are draw/swing bridges opening for boats or barges? See the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed. The 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings also are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.

