West Seattle, Washington

21 Monday

86℉

FOLLOWUP: After 3 months, SW Yancy finally open again

June 21, 2021 3:13 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

Last Friday we had word of what was promised as one final delay for reopening SW Yancy west of 28th, which had been closed for nearly three months for drainage and other work related to the Transitional Resources supportive-housing project that’s under construction.
TR’s CEO Darcell Slovek-Walker told us on Friday that the city inspector would not let them reopen the raad until Tuesday … but just sent word that it’s open now, and we went by for the photo above as proof. (The 44-unit project, Rise at Yancy Street, is expected to open in August.)

Share This

1 Reply to "FOLLOWUP: After 3 months, SW Yancy finally open again"

  • Pdxmark June 21, 2021 (3:25 pm)
    Reply

    That’s excellent news!   Yesterday the fire alarm was going off at the health club and the fire trucks tried turning down Yancy as they didn’t realize it was closed.  They ended up having to go around via Spokane Street / Delridge / Andover delaying them by another 7 minutes.   Just glad it wasn’t an actual fire.    

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.