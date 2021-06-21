FOLLOWUP: After 3 months, SW Yancy finally open again

Last Friday we had word of what was promised as one final delay for reopening SW Yancy west of 28th, which had been closed for nearly three months for drainage and other work related to the Transitional Resources supportive-housing project that’s under construction.

TR’s CEO Darcell Slovek-Walker told us on Friday that the city inspector would not let them reopen the raad until Tuesday … but just sent word that it’s open now, and we went by for the photo above as proof. (The 44-unit project, Rise at Yancy Street, is expected to open in August.)