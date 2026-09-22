FOLLOWUP: Next step for SW Lander ‘People Street’ proposal

Thanks to a nearby resident for the tip. SDOT has sent an update on the “People Street” project proposing to close part of SW Lander west of California SW to motor-vehicle traffic. After a survey and in-person events, here’s how SDOT summarized feedback:

Accompanying that graphic:

Now, we are using your feedback to create design options for the project … Later this year, we will share these design options with you and the neighborhood to gather feedback to inform the final design. We will send out dates for future events soon.

The section of street under consideration from the change is between Lafayette Elementary and the commercial building housing The Good Society and Seattle Yarn. It’s currently one-way eastbound. If you have questions or comments, the SDOT update points you to urbandesign@seattle.gov.