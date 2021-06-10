WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC: Thursday notes

6:07 AM: Good morning! Today’s forecast holds some sunshine and some clouds. The two blended for this cool view on Wednesday – thanks to Dan Ciske for the photo:

ROAD WORK

Delridge project – Striping/lane configuration work near Delridge/Dakota, work on the west side of the Delridge/Barton/Henderson intersection, and utility work along Delridge between Holden and Thistle – here’s the full weekly update. We also finally got an answer from SDOT – the east side of Thistle/Delridge is not close to reopening.

SW Yancy – In that same update, we also have the latest on this – reopening of SW Yancy west of 28th is now not expected before June 19th.

99 Tunnel – Closed Friday night for maintenance.

FERRIES/BUSES

Regular schedules today.(Watch @kcmetrobus for word of bus cancellations, @wsferries for major WSF changes.)

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

444th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are the views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: 22nd week for automated enforcement cameras; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends, when the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available for some categories of drivers.)

Here’s a low-bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are bridges opening for boats or barges? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed is working again. The 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings also are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.)

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.