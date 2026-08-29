HAPPENING NOW: Celebrating photography at C & P Coffee

C & P Coffee co-proprietor Cameron Moores says her mom – also named Cameron – was “the most creative person I’ve ever known.” When she died, she left behind many results of that creativity – and today at the coffee shop, Cameron is hosting a photography celebration meant in part to get more of her mom’s photos out into the world. She’s offering them free or by donation. And other photographers are there today to celebrate, show, and sell their art:

Among them is Ethan Durkee, who’s there with classic film cameras:

He runs a business in Burien where you can drop off film for developing. The C & P (WSB sponsor) event continues until 2 pm, 5612 California SW – look for Cameron and her mom’s photos by the grand fireplace in the front room (“every subject you can think of!”),