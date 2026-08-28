TEACHER TALKS: No Seattle Public Schools contract deal yet

Two nights after the Seattle Education Association – the union for Seattle Public Schools teachers and other educators – voted to authorize a possible strike, there’s no deal yet. In an update tonight, a union spokesperson says, ” The SEA bargaining team is continuing to bargain and working hard to reach an agreement to avoid a strike and clear the way for students to come back on time.” (That would be this Wednesday, September 2nd.) But just in case, the union update also announced that 100~ members will gather in the Central District’s Judkins Park to make signs and practice picket-line chants. The union says they’re continuing to push for “increasing Special Education supports, providing respectful pay, (and) easing the pressurization that large class sizes, high caseloads, and piled-on extra tasks have had on educators.”