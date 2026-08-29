HAPPENING NOW: WestSide Baby hopes you’ll ‘Stuff the Bus’ with diapers

Outside Westwood Village QFC, the WestSide Baby bus is parked and awaiting diaper donations! To celebrate 25 years of helping kids stay safe, warm, and dry, WS Baby brought back the “Stuff the Bus” diaper drive that used to be a summertime staple, and today is your second and final chance to help!

WestSide Baby staffers and volunteers are there to gratefully accept whatever you can bring to help; you can also buy diapers in the QFC and bring them out to the bus. Bonus today – if you’ve got a young reader in the family, WS Baby has a table of free books!

They’ll be outside Westwood QFC (25th/Barton) until 3 pm.