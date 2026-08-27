FOLLOWUP: Sound Transit postpones work that was to close bike/foot path

When Sound Transit announced last week that it needed to do some work that would close the bike/foot path near the West Seattle Bridge, much discussion ensued, mostly involving the description of the work zone. Then readers said they went through the area during what was supposed to be the closure, but found it open. Today, we received this explanation from Sound Transit:

Our planned West Seattle Bridge bike path closure near Delridge Way SW, 22nd Ave SW, and SW Charlestown Street has been cancelled. When our engineers began their work, they encountered unmarked utilities and

communications cables and decided to postpone their work until mid-September. We’ve received input and suggestions regarding the signed bike detours during this closure. Our team is reviewing the comments and feedback, and will consider them when planning future bike path closures and detours. Be on the lookout for more details about our rescheduled bike path closure. If you have any questions or comments, please contact the WSLE project team at westseattlelink@soundtransit.org or 206-903-7229. You can also contact the after-hours construction hotline at -298-2395.

Also on the topic of West Seattle light rail – now with an estimated opening date of 2035 – the full ST board is scheduled to vote this afternoon on two related items, dozens of property acquisitions and a budget adjustment that will pay for them.