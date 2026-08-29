WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: Two dozen-plus options!

(Westward view at sunrise earlier this week – photo by James Bratsanos)

Indoor and outdoor options are on our list of this damp late-summer Saturday’s highlights, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW: 8 am-2 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW) – details in our calendar listing.

RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: 8:15 am, get your weekend going with an at-your-pace run. (2743 California SW).

‘DA GRIND’ AT ALKI: Full day of outrigger-canoe – and other paddlecraft – racing at Alki Beach, starting at 9 am.

FREE MEDITATION: For a calming start to your Saturday, check out Heavily Meditated, 9 am, free – details in our calendar listing.

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: Larger location this season! 10 am-2 pm, shop for fruit and vegetables, prepared food and beverages, artisan body care, more … (9th SW and SW Henderson)

DACHSHUND WALK: 10 am Saturdays, bring your dachshund to Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki) for a group walk.

MASTER GARDENERS AT DELRIDGE HOME DEPOT, SEASON FINALE: Last chance, 10 am-2 pm – take them your toughest garden questions and get free expert answers! (Delridge/Orchard)

NO MORNING MUSIC AT C & P COFFEE: Skipping this week.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am, free, in-person, active writing group – see our calendar listing for info on how to participate.

STUFF THE BUS DIAPER-DONATION DRIVE: Bring diapers to WestSide Baby‘s famous bus outside Westwood Village QFC (26th/Barton), 11 am-3 pm.

SPRAYPARK SEASON: Rain or shine, splash at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

COLMAN POOL: Noon-7 pm, rain or shine, swim in the outdoor saltwater pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW); here’s the session schedule. (But note that the heater’s undergoing repairs!)

WADING POOL: The weather might close West Seattle’s last still-open wading pool at Lincoln Park, hours otherwise noon-7 pm (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) – after 9 am, call 206-684-7796 to check on its status.

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open, with wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: 1-6 pm, wine bar and tasting room open on north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm, Phil & Friends musical showcase at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW), no cover, all ages.

THE BEER JUNCTION’S BIKE RIDE: 2 pm ride from behind The Beer Junction, 21+, helmet required (4511 California SW).

LIVE MUSIC AT MR. B’S: 7-10 pm, Royal Hair & Motel Void at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW), no cover, all ages.

LIVE AT EASY STREET: 7 pm, hear new music by Land of Wolves live in-store record-release show, free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

FOR YOU, FOR ME, FOR US AT KENYON HALL: Production by Emi Aiken at Kenyon Hall, 7:30 pm performance (7904 35th SW), all ages, no cover.

DRAG AT THE SKYLARK: Glam: The Bearded Drag Experience, starting at 8 pm. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM SPINNING: 9 pm with DJ Trinitron. (4547 California SW)

SATURDAY NIGHT SKATING: 9 pm to midnight, skate at Southgate Roller Rink (9676 17th SW), with rotating DJs spinning old-school funk and hip-hop, $18 (plus $5 skate rental).

KARAOKE AT TRIANGLE PUB: 9 pm, Megastar Karaoke with KDJ Mythikal at Max’s Triangle Pub. (9454 Delridge Way SW)

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Saturday night karaoke with Rone starts at 10 pm at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

Planning a West Seattle event that’s open to the community? Tell us about it; it’s free to list something in our Event Calendar, always! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!