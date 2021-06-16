SUMMER FEST: Paint, play, taste … Got your kits from The Junction yet?

Even as reopening gets going big time in a few weeks, some summer fun will continue online or hybrid in-person/online as we ease out of pandemic precautions.. This includes some of the activities for West Seattle Junction Summer Fest 2021. Kits and boxes – with proceeds benefiting local businesses – are on sale now; here’s a recap:

Paint and Sip on Thursday, July 8

Join artist Anjl Rodee, owner of BrushCapades, for a virtually guided art lesson using West Seattle as your inspiration point. The 5 pm session will explore Abstract West Seattle while the 7pm session celebrates West Seattle Nature. If you’re feeling extra creative, you can do both! Limited in-person spots available, or follow along online via a private YouTube broadcast. All for only $70 per person, per session. Paint with a friend for the discounted price of $130 for two people in one session.

The Paint and Sip Kit includes:

Reusable Tote Bag

5x good quality brushes

12x tubes paints

1x wooden palette

1x wooden easel

3x 8 x 10 canvas

1x bottle of wine

1x 9oz keepsake wine glass

Exciting surprise

Treats from the Junction

Virtual on in-person instruction from BrushCapades

Music Trivia contest on Friday, July 9 at 7:30 pm

Hosted by Pegasus Books with trivia MC Rachel Ask Me Questions, this live Zoom event will keep the beat going strong until concerts are back on the agenda! Gather your teams of up to 6 members (multiple households is ok) for a rockin’ good time and a shot at amazing prizes from around the Junction. Plus, special prizes for Best Team Name and Best Zoom Background. Only $25 to enter!

Virtual Beer Tasting on Saturday, July 10 at 7 pm

The beer garden gets an upgrade with this online guided tasting of carefully curated beers selected by the fine folks at Elliott Bay Brewing, The Beer Junction and Georgetown Brewing. Your tasting kit also comes with a selection of cheeses, cured meats, and caramel corn from Husky Deli. Plus, keepsake taster glasses and fun surprises! Only $55.

Kits for all experiences can be delivered to select zip codes or picked up in the Junction. Don’t miss out on your chance to get in on the fun – order yours now while supplies last!

ALL PROCEEDS BENEFIT THE SMALL BUSINESSES OF THE JUNCTION