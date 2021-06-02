ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, WEATHER: Wednesday notes

6:07 AM: Good morning. The forecast suggests we could see the mid-80s again today, after a Tuesday high of 86. This morning’s weather photo, Tuesday’s sunrise from Gatewood, by Nord Bjornson:
ROAD WORK UPDATES
Delridge project – The Delridge/Orchard work is done, the north-end Delridge paving is too, but the west side of Delridge/Barton/Henderson and the east side of Delridge/Thistle are still closed. Here’s the rest of this week’s plan.
SW Yancy – Still closed west of 28th SW because of drainage/utility work related to construction.
FERRIES/BUSES
Regular schedules today.(Watch @kcmetrobus for word of any bus cancellations, @wsferries for any major WSF changes.)
BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES
437th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are the views of other bridges and routes:
Low Bridge: 21st week for automated enforcement cameras; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends, when the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available for some categories of drivers.)
Here’s a low-bridge view:
West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:
Highland Park Way/Holden:
The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):
And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):
For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:
Are bridges opening for boats or barges? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.
See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.
Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.
