ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, WEATHER: Monday notes

7:13 AM: Tree reported down on southbound West Marginal north of Highland Park Way.

6:12 AM: Good morning. After a chilly – the 55-degree high was 14 degrees below normal – and showery Sunday, today’s forecast includes some sunshine.

ROAD WORK

Delridge project – Overnight striping/lane configuration work starts this week near Delridge/Dakota, work continues on the west side of the Delridge/Barton/Henderson intersection – here’s the full weekly update.

SW Yancy – Still closed west of 28th SW.

FERRIES/BUSES

Regular schedules today.(Watch @kcmetrobus for word of any bus cancellations, @wsferries for major WSF changes.)

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

442nd morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are the views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: 22nd week for automated enforcement cameras; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends, when the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available for some categories of drivers.)

Here’s a low-bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are bridges opening for boats or barges? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed. (Note: It stopped last Wednesday – if it’s still down when you check, you can find 1st Avenue South Bridge openings on @wsdot_traffic.)

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.