READER REPORT: Troop 282’s first Court of Honor since pre-pandemic

June 5, 2021 2:42 pm
Thanks to Jay Brock for sending the report and photo:

(Photo by Mike Grueter)

BSA Scout Troop 282 held their triannual Court of Honor at Lincoln Park in West Seattle. This ceremony recognizes the efforts that the Scouts put into their training with promotions to the next ranking, badges, and other awards. Eleven merit badges were awarded, and five Scouts received their next rank. Three of those Scouts: Jeremy Beebe (not pictured), James Brock, and Asher Morgan, were recognized for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. The Eagle Scout Rank is the highest rank a Scout can earn and only about 4% of scouts nationwide achieve it. Troop 282 has a storied history of shattering that percentage.

This Court of Honor was special for the Troop as it was the first one held in person in over a year. The 25 Scouts, friends, and parents at the park for the occasion were also entertained by skits, songs, and jokes from the patrols of Troop 282. Elliot, the Master of Ceremonies for this Court of Honor, did a wonderful job hosting the evening.

Troop 282 is looking forward to transitioning away from online meetings and focusing on the OUT in Scouting. Plans for the summer include summer camp at Camp Parsons, skills hikes to welcome our newest scouts, and hiking/biking outings for the patrols. Troop 282 will be meeting every Tuesday in June at 7:30 pm at the south end of Lincoln Park, and is open to all boys and girls. Feel free to join us for a new experience in Scouting!

If you have a boy or girl interested in joining Troop 282 or Scouting, go here.

  • Chad Caron June 5, 2021 (4:24 pm)
    Nice work people! It’s going to be a great summer!

  • Hammer in Hand June 5, 2021 (7:23 pm)
    Congratulations!  You are a marked  for lifeYou have join an elite group of people that include folks like Former President Gerald Ford, former Governor Dan Evans and many more. I too am an Eagle Scout class of 1978 as well as my two older brothers. I have listed this accomplishment on my resumes, you will never know when everything else is equal that may just make a difference on a job application. I know I recently hired a young man and because he too was an Eagle Scout. I never questioned his character  that hire has worked out well  Wear it proudly my friend! You are marked for life!Enjoy Camp Parsons!  I spent many of summers there, what a great place to be for the summerall the best to youJob well Done!

  • Jennifer Herrin June 6, 2021 (8:12 pm)
    Congratulations to these fine young men. 

