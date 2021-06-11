Rainbows conquer the rain at Morgan Junction Pride parade

Thanks to the co-organizers at Youngstown Coffee and HeartBeet Organic Superfoods Café for these photos from the Morgan Junction Pride parade/gathering this evening. They promised it would happen rain or shine, and it did. Also organizing the event, the Louisa Boren STEM K-8 PTA:

Organizers tell us about 150 people turned out for the festivities.

After the parade/walk around the neighborhood, it was back to Youngstown and HeartBeet:

Upcoming Pride events include a Lincoln Park Pride picnic on June 26th (info here), rainbow flags in The Junction on June 26th and 27th, and later in the summer, Alki Beach Pride on August 14-15.