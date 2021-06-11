UPDATE: Power outage in The Junction

5:14 PM: Thanks for the tips. A power outage in The Junction is affecting some businesses – we’re told at least part of the east side of California between Alaska and Oregon. Also, Gary Potter from Potter Construction (WSB sponsor) says the traffic signal at 42nd/Alaska is out, “transformer blew.” Updates to come.

5:22 PM: Seattle City Light’s map (from which we’ve added a screengrab, above) says 20 customers are out.

5:31 PM: The map has been updated again – now it says 491 customers are without power. We’re updating the map above, too.