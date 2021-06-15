MISSING: Have you seen Brian?

We’ve learned tonight that this missing man, mentioned on Twitter by Seattle Police on Monday afternoon, is from West Seattle:

Missing: Brian Puhl

W, M, 6’04”, 185 lbs, brown hair, blue eyes

Last seen in the Beacon Hill neighborhood.

Possibly driving a 1994 Volvo 940 station wagon.

WA BGX8581

Please call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/KTOhE4eQed — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) June 14, 2021

He’s 45 years old. Friends tell us he actually has been missing since parking his car at Camp Long on Friday. If you see him or have information, call 911 or the missing persons unit at 206-684-5582 and refer to case #21-145895.