MISSING: Have you seen Brian?

June 15, 2021 8:56 pm
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle police

We’ve learned tonight that this missing man, mentioned on Twitter by Seattle Police on Monday afternoon, is from West Seattle:

He’s 45 years old. Friends tell us he actually has been missing since parking his car at Camp Long on Friday. If you see him or have information, call 911 or the missing persons unit at 206-684-5582 and refer to case #21-145895.

