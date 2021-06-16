West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Death investigation at Camp Long

June 16, 2021 3:33 pm
3:33 PM: We’ve received multiple questions about police, fire, and the Medical Examiner’s Office at Camp Long this afternoon. We talked with police at the park; they tell us a person was found dead, and it’s believed to be the missing West Seattle man mentioned here last night. Since his car was found at Camp Long, searchers went in with K-9 assistance today, and that’s how the body was found. The cause of death will be determined by the ME, but police say so far they do not suspect foul play.

4:15 PM: Further SPD confirmation is here.

2 Replies to "UPDATE: Death investigation at Camp Long"

  • Julia June 16, 2021 (4:13 pm)
    Reply

    I’m very sorry to see this. 

  • Alki resident June 16, 2021 (4:14 pm)
    Reply

    I had a feeling he’d be found there since his car was there. I’m sorry to his family and friends for the horrible outcome. 

