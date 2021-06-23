From libraries to low tide, notes for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Pigeon Guillemot, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Here’s what we have so far for the day ahead:

LOW-LOW TIDE: As previewed earlier this week, we’re in a stretch of low-low tides, which enables more beach exploring. Today at 10:22 am, it’s out to -3.2 feet. Seattle Aquarium beach naturalists are available for your questions 9:30 am-1:30 pm at Constellation (Beach Drive/61st) and Lincoln (8011 Fauntleroy Way) Parks.

LIBRARIES REOPEN: As announced last week, two more Seattle Public Library branches in West Seattle reopen their buildings today: Delridge (5423 Delridge Way SW, 10 am-6 pm) and High Point (3411 SW Raymond, 10 am-6 pm).

SCHOOL BOARD: Today’s meeting of the Seattle Public Schools Board of Directors includes approval of construction contracts for two local projects, the additions at West Seattle Elementary and Madison Middle Schools. The meeting starts at 3:30 pm; the agenda has information on how to watch.

HPAC ON SPRING BREAK: Fourth Wednesday of the month usually would bring the monthly meeting of HPAC (community council for Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge), but HPAC has announced it’s starting summer break early – meetings will resume in September.

Anything else, for today or beyond? Email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!