2 more library branches in West Seattle will reopen next week

Just announced by the Seattle Public Library – it’s reopening more branches next week, including Delridge (5423 Delridge Way SW) and High Point (3411 SW Raymond), as well as the Central Library downtown. Here’s the announcement we received:

On Tuesday, June 22, the glass and steel walls of The Seattle Public Library’s Central Library will fill with visitors for the first time in 15 months when three levels of the internationally acclaimed building reopen to patrons. Nine other Library branches will also reopen the week of June 21.

The Columbia, Delridge, Greenwood, High Point, International District/Chinatown, Magnolia, Queen Anne, South Park, and University branches all join the Library’s growing list of reopened locations.

Patrons can browse books, pick up available holds, use computers or Wi-Fi, speak to Library staff, charge devices and more at these locations beginning the week of June 21. A complete list of reopening dates and operating hours is provided below. Meeting rooms, study rooms and in-person programs are not yet available at these locations.

At the Central Library, Levels 1, 3 and 5 will be publicly accessible and will include access to the Children’s Area, Adult Fiction and World Languages, as well as computers, Wi-Fi, self-checkout, reference assistance, Library card sign-ups, device charging, courtesy phones, the FriendShop, restroom access and more. Other levels of the Central Library are not yet available to the public, but will reopen in coming weeks.

The Library is making other changes: Reopened locations will no longer close for a one-hour midday cleaning break, as routine cleaning will occur during open hours. This will allow for uninterrupted service throughout the day and more open hours. All open libraries will continue to operate under Gov. Inslee’s currently mandated Phase 3 guidance for Washington state libraries until at least June 30. Physical distancing and mask requirements remain in place until further notice.

With this latest expansion, 17 of 27 Seattle libraries are reopened in advance of the governor’s anticipated statewide reopening on July 1. In addition to providing In-Building Services at these 17 reopened libraries, The Seattle Public Library will continue to provide Curbside Services at the Northeast, Northgate and West Seattle branches; material return service at the Green Lake Branch; and returns service and public restroom access at the Capitol Hill Branch until these libraries are able to reopen. Five libraries – the Fremont, Madrona-Sally Goldmark, Montlake, NewHolly and Wallingford branches – have not been able to provide services during the pandemic due to either staffing constraints or spatial limitations that cannot accommodate physical distancing.

Several more libraries are expected to reopen the week of July 5. The Library will announce those locations the week prior to reopening.

The Library will continue to reopen additional locations as staffing levels allow. The schedule of newly reopened libraries will vary depending on staffing. Open hours for Library locations are expected to increase throughout the summer.