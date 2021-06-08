BIZNOTE: New West Seattle Junction speakeasy bar In The Heart opens Saturday

West Seattle entrepreneur Malika Siddiq wants you to think of “sipping and shopping” all in one place.

Hers.

Behind her Lika Love Boutique at 4547 California SW, she’s opening In The Heart this Saturday night.

It’s a New Orleans-style speakeasy, holding up to 29 people in a cozy 600 square feet of what used to be a storage area, now decked out with brass barstools, upholstered furniture, crystal chandeliers, and a wall of what Siddiq describes as “empowering” art.

Siddiq’s two businesses will have some overlapping hours so you really can “have a drink, then go buy a new outfit.” Or just stay for gumbo, red beans and rice, and other New Orleans-style fare. (Here’s the food menu; here’s the drink menu – limited menus for the opening, expanding from there.)

She’s had the idea for In The Heart for almost two years; the New Orleans inspiration is because her parents are from there. As with so many things, the pandemic shelved her plan for a while. But now, the state gets ready for reopening, and her new venue is opening: “Perfect time!” she enhuses. Beginning with a 5 pm ribboncutting on Saturday (June 12th), In The Heart will be open 5-11 pm. The space will be available for event rentals, too.