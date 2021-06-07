BIZNOTE: Big availability expansion for Rebellyous Foods

From the “eat local” department: A year and a half after we brought you first word that Rebellyous Foods had moved to the West Seattle Triangle, it’s just announced a big new deal that will make its plant-based nuggets, tenders, and patties available in hundreds more stores, including three more in West Seattle. Rebellyous says its products will be available starting this week in 200 Safeway stores in the Northwest. In West Seattle, you can already buy Rebellyous products at West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) in Morgan Junction and Wildwood Market in Fauntleroy. Rebellyous also notes that its nuggets are now award-winning, honored last month with the New Product Award in the Plant-Based Protein category as part of the Specialty Food Association’s 2021 sofi™ Awards. The company – which also focuses on food-manufacturing technology development – notes that the plant-based food industry is now a $7 billion-per-year retail market, with 27 percent growth in just the past year.