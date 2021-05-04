WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: Here’s what’s up

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

GIVEBIG: Donate to your favorite nonprofit(s) today! (If you don’t have a favorite, that site enables searching by zip code, among other things.)

NORTHW3ST SEAPORT ALLIANCE: Monthly meeting of Seattle and Tacoma Port Commissioners, 9 am online – agenda and viewing info here

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING: It’s time for an update on reopening phases, and that’s what Gov. Inslee is expected to announce in an 11 am briefing. You can watch live at this link (we expect to carry the stream too).

WEST SEATTLE SKYLINK: Noon online, a presentation by the community group advocating for a gondola system instead of light rail between SODO and West Seattle. The connection info’s in our calendar listing.

DEMONSTRATION: The weekly announcement from organizer Scott:

Black Lives Matter sign-waving Tuesday, May 4, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Thursday, May 6, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Come build awareness & stimulate actions to tear down the systems that have oppressed Black lives for over 400 years on this continent. Hold signs, meet neighbors and stand for racial justice. Scott at Puget Ridge Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

WEST SEATTLE BIKE CONNECTIONS: 6:30 pm online, join local bicycling advocates via Zoom (meeting ID 292 902 519) or one-tap mobile +12532158782,,292902519# – here’s the agenda.