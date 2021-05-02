WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 9 notes

(South Seattle College Arboretum – photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead, as May’s first weekend continues:

TRAFFIC ALERT: Again today – as previewed here – work is scheduled to continue on sidewalk improvements along the west side of West Marginal Way, between the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse and SW Idaho.

TODAY’S ONLINE CHURCH SERVICES: As we do every week, we’ve updated our list of more than 20 local churches’ online Sunday services (some offer in-person options too), with the newest links – see it here.

SEATTLE CHINESE GARDEN PEONY FESTIVAL: 10 am-4 pm – info here. The garden is on the north end of the South Seattle College campus (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in The Junction, the market’s open. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (Enter at California/Alaska; pickups for online orders are at California/Oregon)

DOLL PARTS COLLECTIVE’S NEW LOCATION: 11 am-4 pm, second day for Doll Parts Collective‘s new location, 4448 California SW, as previewed here.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 11 am-4 pm – need a tool to fix or improve something? (4408 Delridge Way SW)’

TOWN HALL: 1-2:30 pm online, the 34th District Democrats are presenting a Town Hall with State Sen. Joe Nguyen, State Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon, State Rep. Eileen Cody, and Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal. You can send questions in advance via this link; no RSVP required for the event itself – here’s that link.

CAMP SECOND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 2 pm online, get updates and ask questions about West Seattle’s only city-sanctioned tiny-house encampment. Participation information is in our calendar listing.

FREE TO-GO DINNER: White Center Community Dinner Church will serve to-go meals at 5 pm, outside, near the Bartell Drugs parking lot in White Center. (9600 15th Ave SW)

