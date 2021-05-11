WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Bicycle theft on video; safety alert

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

BICYCLES STOLEN: The screenshot above is from this security video sent by Zach after 2 bicycles were stolen from his home near Admiral/59th last Thursday:

He reports, “Thieves came into our garage (we left it open for a few hours) and they took both our bikes off the rack and loaded them into a truck and sped away. My bike is an REI City 1.1 hybrid in teal color and my wife’s is a Novara Fiona beach cruiser style in teal/white. A police report has been filed and the bikes have been reported stolen on BikeIndex.com.” The SPD report # is 21-110902.

SAFETY ALERT: A reader wants to alert neighbors about a suspicious driver following her as she walked in north Morgan Junction last night, pushing her bicycle at first: “A black sedan pulled up next to me slowly and was slowly driving right next to me keeping pace with me as I walked. I looked over and noticed the windows were pitch black. You couldn’t see into them at all. For the first second or two I didn’t think anything nefarious was happening and was expecting them to maybe roll down a window and ask for directions or something like that. But the car just kept slowly driving next to me and all of the sudden I felt like I might be in a bad situation so I walked faster and they followed and then I hopped on my bike and took off really fast.” The driver did not follow from that point. No further description of the car; she just wanted to get this out there in case it had happened to anyone else.