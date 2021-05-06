West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Crash at 30th/Thistle after King County Sheriff’s Office pursuit

May 6, 2021 9:03 am
9:03 AM: Big emergency response for a crash at 30th/Thistle.- details to come.

9:14 AM: Witnesses report this followed a pursuit involving King County Sheriff’s Deputies, which we had just started hearing about before this call. Photo added. We’re still working to find out what led to the pursuit. Two people were in the car and both are out.

9:20 AM: Thistle will be blocked in that area for a while because of the KCSO investigation. SPD is assisting with traffic control until KCSO can send more units.

9:39 AM: KCSO tells us at the scene that this started with deputies trying to pull the car over for potentially stolen license plates. At some point, they say, the driver rammed one or more KCSO vehicles. No serious injuries reported; the driver and a passenger were being questioned.

9:56 AM: Just talked to KCAO spokesperson Sgt. Tim Meyer. He confirms a PIT maneuver was done to stop the car and that its driver had “rammed two patrol cars.” One deputy has been taken to the hospital “as a precautionary measure.” The driver is in custody and has “multiple warrants.” This all started outside the Roxbury Safeway.

One more note – Thistle is blocked about a block west of the city’s vaccination hub, so to get there, you’ll have to approach from the east – get to westbound Thistle from Delridge, for example. We’ll check back on the street’s status later.

15 Replies to "UPDATE: Crash at 30th/Thistle after King County Sheriff's Office pursuit"

  • JG May 6, 2021 (9:10 am)
    Older black car with junk all over the roof was trying to evade police up Barton between Target and Roxhill skatepark just before 9:00am. Sirens sounded like they stopped in the neighborhood in that area. 

    • Roxhill neighbor May 6, 2021 (9:33 am)
      Yup I was stopped at the light at WWV at Barton and 26th waiting to turn west onto Barton.  I saw the car coming straight towards me on 26th and turn west onto Barton through the red light with KCSO chasing.  It looked like they drove past 30th SW but then later on saw SPD and KCSO drive northbound on 30th SW between Roxbury and Barton.  They must’ve been chasing around the neighborhood before they stopped at Thistle.

  • Jack May 6, 2021 (9:40 am)
    That car with 2 cops following it drove by us in Sunrise Heights. Looked like young teens. I hope they survived. 

    • WSB May 6, 2021 (9:43 am)
      No one was seriously hurt. (added) KCSO tells us a deputy was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

  • Marco May 6, 2021 (9:41 am)
    Yes, JG. I saw them coming towards us. I’m kinda glad they turned East into Thistle, because with all the construction further North that could have resulted in a bigger incident easily.

  • Rjb May 6, 2021 (9:48 am)
    They drove right by us eastbound down othello st. Not sure if they turned south on 30th from othello but I suspect so based on the sirens. Glad it’s over and they didn’t hit anyone out and about in the neighborhood.

  • K May 6, 2021 (9:48 am)
    We were walking down 31st when the black car came down the hill from the direction of 35th heading east on Othello and then turned south onto 31st with two KCSO cars in pursuit. As he made the turn onto 31st, I was surprised he didn’t flip the car. Soon after we heard the fire trucks and Seattle Police Officers heading toward the crash scene on Thistle.

  • Chuck May 6, 2021 (9:50 am)
    Unless the suspects were wanted for a violent crime I can’t help but question the wisdom of a chase at this hour of the morning with so many people/kids on the roads.    Very glad to hear that nobody (especially innocent bystanders) were hurt.  

  • Blbl May 6, 2021 (9:51 am)
    Lovely. A police chase through residential neighborhoods during morning rush hour all for a “potential” property crime. 

    • OneTimeCharley May 6, 2021 (10:09 am)
      Once the perpetrators used their vehicle as a weapon, then it’s no longer just a property crime.

  • AK May 6, 2021 (10:00 am)
    Suspect vehicle was parked at safeway surrounded by officers when he started his honda and backed out recklessly as officer ducked out of the way. Vehicles collided twice at safeway. Pursuits followed with Suspect vehicle crashing into pole. Suspect appears uninjured police officers being treated for minor injuries. No shots fired, thank goodness. 

  • RH May 6, 2021 (10:03 am)
    All this for stolen plates?

  • Adam May 6, 2021 (10:15 am)
    I saw the end of the encounter at the Safeway before the car got away. There were several people taking video, which would be interesting to see. I also question how the car was able to escape in the first place (2 patrols ramming the car) and why a potentially deadly speed pursuit all for possible stolen plates 

  • Margaret May 6, 2021 (10:24 am)
    The elementary school on 34th and Kenyon had to do a lockdown ): I just got the a robo-call from the Principal.

    • WSB May 6, 2021 (10:32 am)
      They released that fairly early according to scanner traffic.

