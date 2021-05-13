PLANT SALES: Three West Seattle benefits this Saturday

You raise the plants, they raise the money! Three benefit plant sales are happening this weekend:

SOLSTICE PARK: The gardeners from the P-Patch at this park across from the north end of Lincoln Park are hosting their spring plant sale this Saturday (May 15th), 10 am-3 pm:

The sale supports basic maintenance needs of the garden and most importantly funds our Giving Garden. The Giving Garden provides fresh produce for the West Seattle Food Bank. Last year the Giving Garden produced 999 lbs of vegetables, and combined with 255 lbs of produce from individual plots, the Solstice P-Patch gave 1,254 lbs. Last year we were unable to hold our spring sale, which is our largest fundraising event of the year. This is a great way to find great veggie starts and interesting plants for your garden.

Look for the sellers by the tennis courts at 7400 Fauntleroy Way SW.

FURRY FACES FOUNDATION: For the first time in six years, this group that helps pets and their people is hosting one of their legendary plant sales:

After a 5-year hiatus, Furry Faces Foundation Plant Sales are back! Always great plants. Always great fun. Always for a great cause…keeping pets and people together. Perennials, Annuals, Edibles, including Tomato Plants and Veggies, Sedums and Succulents, Black Mondo Grass, drought tolerant plants, shrubs, and more. Most 2.5″ and gallon size plants are priced from $3 – $10, with all proceeds directly supporting our mission of Keeping Pets & People Together. Tim Scallon, Furry Faces Foundation’s Official Musician, will be performing on Saturday afternoon. Come by, shop our plants, then relax and enjoy Tim’s captivating music. You might want to bring a folding chair if you plan on staying for awhile to listen to Tim and visit with fellow plant lovers.

The Furry Faces sale is set for 11 am-4 pm Saturday at 3809 46th Ave SW.

LUNG FORCE FUNDRAISER: Amy’s extended her benefit sale (which launched last Saturday), adding 9 am-3 pm this Saturaay to raise money for the American Lung Association via her Sue’s Crew Lung Force Walk Seattle team. Sue’s her mom, a two-time lung-cancer survivor. 9 am-3 pm at 3703 SW 107th.