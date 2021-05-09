That’s the trailer for “The Paper Tigers,” a martial-arts comedy that’s scheduled for a week-long run at West Seattle’s only moviehouse, The Admiral Theater, starting Friday (May 14th). The Admiral’s general manager Marina Kosenko emailed to let us know about it because this is a Seattle-set/filmed movie with “quite a backstory,” as she explains:

“Writer/director Bao Tran pitched the screenplay to Hollywood. The financiers wanted to produce, with the caveat that the actors be white. Instead of capitulating to Hollywood’s frequent whitewashing, he returned to Seattle and started a very successful fundraiser, which spurred private donors to pitch in as well. Filming started in Seattle in 2019, and included an extensive local crew. The film will be released 5/7 in only one local theater, Cinemark Lincoln Square Cinemas in Bellevue. I didn’t find out about the movie until Monday when I saw it on several news platforms. Unfortunately, our bookings for the 5/7-5/13 week were already solidified, but I’ve since had conversations with our booker, Jeff Brein (owner), Bao Tran, and their distributor to bring the film to The Admiral. I’m super excited about this film and think the West Seattle audience will appreciate it as well, given the content, local ties, and perseverance of the Paper Tigers crew.”

Among the outlets that have reported on the movie’s backstory is Northwest Asian Weekly. If you’re not up for in-theater viewing yet, the movie also will be released for video-on-demand Friday; if you are, you can check the schedule and buy online tickets via the website for The Admiral (which is at 2343 California SW).