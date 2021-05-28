Here’s how much property values have risen in 2 West Seattle neighborhoods

The King County Assessor’s Office says two more areas of West Seattle will get property-valuation notices soon. These are valuations as of January 1st of this year, which will be used for the tax bills that property owners will get next year. The Assessor’s Office announcement says, “Median residential property values rose by 9.2% in Fauntleroy, and by 8% in North Central West Seattle,” adding, “Data indicates that home sale prices and overall home values have risen sharply in most King County neighborhoods, despite the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. No one knew what to expect a little over a year ago when this public health emergency began. Now it is clear that a primary impact on property values has been caused by homeowners not wanting to sell at this time, leading to reduced supply and big price and value increases.” (You don’t have to wait for the postcard to arrive by mail – if your new valuation has been finalized, it’ll show up online; one way to look it up is to use the King County Parcel Viewer to check – once you’ve gotten to the page for your address, click through to the “property detail” page.)