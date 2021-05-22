COUNTDOWN: Getting Colman Pool ready to reopen

(Seattle Parks photos)

Four weeks from today, West Seattle’s only city-owned outdoor pool will reopen. Historic Colman Pool is at Point Williams on the Lincoln Park store. Today, Seattle Parks tweeted photos of work being done to get it ready to open for the first time since September 2019.

Parks says, “Crews made plaster and pool-shell repairs, tested a new filtration system, and started filling it up with salt water.”

One bonus photo: “A couple of orcas even swam by to see the action!”

Parks announced in April that Colman Pool would reopen this year, then said earlier this month that June 19th would be opening day. More details on this year’s season (set to last through September 6th) are here.