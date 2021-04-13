West Seattle’s outdoor Colman Pool will open this summer, city says

(WSB file photo)

West Seattle’s only city-run outdoor swimming facility, Colman Pool on the Lincoln Park shore, will open this summer. That’s according to a preliminary Seattle Parks list of “summer fun” plans. No schedule announced yet, neither days nor hours; Colman Pool did not open at all last summer. No word yet on when/whether indoor Southwest Pool will reopen, and Parks is still deciding what to do about wading pools, but it looks like Highland Park Spraypark will reopen – the announcement says Parks is “planning to operate 11 unstaffed sprayparks this summer,” with the same hours as in the past, 11 am-8 pm. More info on summer plans when it’s available!