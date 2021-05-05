FOLLOWUP: Here’s when you’ll be able to swim again at Colman Pool



(Colman Pool, photographed in 2017 by Long Bach Nguyen)

Last month, we reported Seattle Parks‘ announcement that Colman Pool – the outdoor saltwater pool on Lincoln Park‘s shore – would reopen this year, after skipping 2020. At the time, the dates weren’t set. Now they are: June 19 through September 6 “at reduced capacity,” says Parks, with “operational changes … to ensure public and staff safety as we recover from the pandemic.” Lap and family swims will be offered, but no group lessons; swim sessions will last an hour, with a half-hour break following “to facilitate cleaning.” Pre-registration will be offered a day in advance, with “limited drop-in admission.” Masks will be required when you’re not in the pool. On-deck seating will be limited, and the slide will be closed. But Parks will offer party rentals for 30 or fewer people, Fridays through Sundays at 7:30 pm. Rental bookings will open at noon May 26th. More details in the full announcement, here.

P.S. No word yet on when/whether indoor Southwest Pool might reopen.