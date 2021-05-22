CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 5/22/2021 roundup

Here’s where the pandemic stands tonight, locally:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here are the cumulative totals from Public Health‘s daily-summary dashboard:

*108,308 people have tested positive, 205 more than yesterday’s total

*1,575 people have died, 2 more than yesterday’s total

*6,099 people have been hospitalized, 18 more than yesterday’s total

*1,087,290 people have been tested, 3,616 more than yesterday’s total

ONE WEEK AGO: Last Saturday, those numbers were 102,756/1,559/6,030/1,065,311.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 166.7 million people have tested positive, and more than 3,454,000 people have died; U.S. deaths exceed 589,000. Most cases: U.S., India, Brazil, France, Turkey (unchanged again this week). See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.

SUPERMARKET UPDATE: Thanks to the reader who pointed out that along with Metropolitan Market, PCC, QFC. and Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods Market also has changed its mask policy and isn’t requiring fully vaccinated customers to wear them.

